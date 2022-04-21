Nicola Sturgeon: Pandemic-level response needed to tackle cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP councillors will lead a “pandemic-level” response to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Nicola Sturgeon.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to launch her party’s manifesto on Friday ahead of the May 5 council elections.

She is expected to praise the compassionate effort across Scottish communities to tackle the issue which is impacting many families.

Ms Sturgeon will draw on comparisons on the community action throughout the pandemic, as she is expected to say only her party has a plan to combat the tough times.

The party manifesto is expected to outline key priorities in local government, including protecting council tax reduction schemes and improving the energy efficiency of homes and buildings.

And the financial barriers facing parents in entering the labour market are set to be tackled with the delivery of a new parental transition fund.

Aims to improve active travel are also intended to be a priority by the SNP.

At her manifesto launch, Ms Sturgeon will say: “Council elections are always important, but this one is particularly crucial.

“When I think about the last couple of years – of how we all pulled together in the face of huge uncertainty – I know that, by working together and with the right leadership, we can get through the challenges we are facing today and build a better tomorrow.

“What we need over the coming period is nothing less than a pandemic-level ‘Team Scotland’ response to these challenges.”

And only SNP councils will have a “razor focus” on combating the cost-of-living crisis, she said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with candidates and party supporters launched the party’s SNP campaign bus in Dundee last week (Jane Barlow/PA)

She will also take aim at the UK Government’s response to the financial issues facing families – as she calls on more devolved powers to be handed to Scotland.

She is expected to say: “The key levers in this current crisis are in the hands of Westminster.

“And while the SNP have a plan to move Scotland forwards, the Tory plans – laid out in the Chancellor’s spring statement – remind us how much Westminster is dragging Scotland back.

“Of course, this cost-of-living crisis didn’t just begin in the last few months. It has been years in the making – the result of catastrophic Westminster policy decisions.

“From the moment they took power, the Tories have been methodically chipping away at living standards and family incomes.”

Scottish Conservative Local Government spokesman Miles Briggs MSP said: “Nicola Sturgeon talks up a pandemic-level response but she completely ignores that we got through Covid thanks to the strength and security provided by the United Kingdom.

“It was the UK furlough scheme that protected Scottish jobs and the UK vaccine scheme that protected the health of thousands of Scots.

“If Nicola Sturgeon wants to join ‘Team Scotland’, she can start by dropping her reckless plans to break up the country.

“Only as part of a strong United Kingdom will we be able to rebuild our communities and deliver on local priorities like restoring schools, investing in roads, fixing potholes and improving local services.

“The SNP have a cheek claiming that their top priority is easing the cost-of-living crisis when they are set to clobber motorists with a triple whammy of tax rises.”