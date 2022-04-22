Five Eyes alert warns of heightened risk of Russian cyber attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Five Eyes alert warns of heightened risk of Russian cyber attacks

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:17 am
Critical infrastructure organisations within the UK have been urged to ramp up their cyber security defences as they face a heightened risk of Russian state-sponsored cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Critical infrastructure organisations within the UK have been urged to ramp up their cyber security defences as they face a heightened risk of Russian state-sponsored cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Critical infrastructure organisations within the UK have been urged to ramp up their cyber security defences as they face a heightened risk of Russian state-sponsored cyber attacks.

An alert issued by the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which consists of the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, has warned the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks against critical organisations such as the NHS, nuclear power stations and parts of the civil service.

According to the alert, “evolving intelligence” suggests hackers within the Russian government are seeking to engage in “malicious cyber activity” in response to the “unprecedented economic sanctions” imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

NHS cyber attacks
There are also risks posed by numerous cybercrime groups who have pledged their support to Russia (Peter Byrne/PA)

There is also concern that hackers are targeting critical infrastructure in countries that have provided “materiel support” to Ukrainian forces.

There are also risks posed by numerous cybercrime groups who have pledged their support to Russia. These include Killnet, a group that claimed credit for a recent DDoS attack against a US airport the group believed was supporting Ukraine.

In response to the increased risk, the Five Eyes alert outlines a number of immediate actions critical infrastructure organisations can take to “prepare for and mitigate potential cyber threats”.

These include immediately updating software, enforcing multifactor authentication, securing and monitoring “potentially risky” services such as remote desktop protocols, and providing end-user awareness and training.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, the minister responsible for cyber security, told The Daily Telegraph: “Cyber attacks recognise no physical or geographical boundary and it has never been more important to plan and invest in cyber resilience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal