Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 11:37 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 12:53 pm
Embassy staff left Kyiv earlier in the conflict ((Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
Embassy staff left Kyiv earlier in the conflict ((Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Britain is to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister said that the diplomatic mission would open its doors in Kyiv again from next week.

The announcement follows his surprise visit to the city to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month.

It comes as diplomats from other European countries have been returning to the capital following an easing of the security situation with the pull back of Russian forces which had been building for an assault.

Britain initially moved the embassy to the western city of Lviv in February shortly before the Russian invasion began.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss then announced in early March that ambassador Melinda Simmons had left the country altogether due to the “serious security situation”.

Mr Johnson made the announcement of the return at a press conference in New Dehli where he has been holding talks with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal