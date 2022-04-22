Britain to reopen Kyiv embassy in show of support for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Britain to reopen Kyiv embassy in show of support for Ukraine

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 1:59 pm
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Britain is to reopen its embassy in Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister said that the diplomatic mission would open its doors in the Ukrainian capital from next week, with UK ambassador Melinda Simmons leading the return.

Britain moved embassy staff to the western city of Lviv shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his long-expected invasion of Ukraine in February.

But Mr Johnson told a press conference during a visit to India that staff would begin returning to Kyiv thanks to Ukraine repelling Moscow’s troops from around the city.

“The extraordinary fortitude and success of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces in Kyiv means that I can today announce shortly, next week, we will re-open our embassy in Ukraine’s capital city.

“I want to pay tribute to those British diplomats who remained elsewhere in the region throughout this period.

“The United Kingdom and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught.”

Ms Simmons tweeted: “I’m heading back. Looking forward to working in Kyiv Ukraine️ again.”

Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (earlier in April
Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (earlier in April (Ukraine Government/PA)

The announcement follows Mr Johnson’s surprise visit to the city to meet President Zelensky earlier this month.

Britons were still being advised by the Foreign Office not to travel to Ukraine, as an offensive now focused on the east continues.

The surprise embassy move came as Mr Johnson faces a threat to his leadership over the deepening partygate affair.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman denied suggestions the embassy move was designed to recover his appeal among Tory MPs, saying: “It is not, it’s a demonstration to the people of Ukraine.”

