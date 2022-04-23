UK charity warns of people trapped in conflict-hit Ukraine cities with no aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK charity warns of people trapped in conflict-hit Ukraine cities with no aid

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: April 23, 2022, 8:53 am
ShelterBox is helping Ukrainians to survive in homes that have been badly damaged during Russia’s invasion (ShelterBox, Relief Aid handout/PA)
An international disaster relief charity helping Ukrainians has called for humanitarian corridors to be opened as it warned of people being trapped in some of the most violent areas without food, water or medicine.

ShelterBox has been working in Ukraine, Poland and Moldova since the Russian invasion sent millions of people fleeing for safety.

The UK-based charity said that as some Ukrainians are returning home and new waves of refugees have been triggered by Moscow’s full-scale offensive in the country’s east, others have remained stuck in hard-hit cities.

ShelterBox’s head of emergency responses Alice Jefferson, who is in the western city of Lviv, told the PA news agency: “What’s so much harder to see and hear from are the people who are in effect trapped.

“It might be they were unwilling to go, it might be that they could not go, they might be immobile, they might have very young children or they might have husbands and sons that are remaining here that they want to stay closer to.

“And what we understand now is that people are continually trapped in some of the hardest, most violent areas and there’s few and far between options for them to either receive vital support or indeed escape and get out through safe means.”

Ms Jefferson, who had just emerged from a crowded air raid shelter before speaking to PA, stressed the importance of humanitarian corridors to allow a safe exit for civilians, as well as to get desperately needed aid into cut-off places.

ShelterBox
ShelterBox is distributing shelter kits including buckets, tarpaulins and ropes to help Ukrainians survive in damaged buildings (ShelterBox Handout/PA)

She said: “Unfortunately, what we’ve seen day to day, week to week in Ukraine is that these corridors have not been agreed to, or when they have, maintained.

“And that’s having a devastating effect on people.”

ShelterBox has already distributed thousands of mattresses in so-called collective centres – such as schools and leisure centres, where displaced people’s details and needs are logged – as well as working to get hygiene items and cash to refugees streaming into Moldova.

It is also partnering with Relief Aid to provide people whose homes have been damaged by the fighting with tarpaulins, thermal blankets, solar lights and jerrycans.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
ShelterBox’s head of emergency responses Alice Jefferson is working in the Ukrainian city of Lviv (ShelterBox handout/PA)

A lot of logistical work is required to deliver the shelter aid packages safely across the country, she said, with one area in the south having just been deemed too unsafe for aid workers to operate in.

Ms Jefferson, whose previous deployments to disaster zones have included Iraqi-Kurdistan, North Korea, Malawi and Lebanon, highlighted two things that have struck her about the Ukraine crisis.

“Firstly, the scale, so the fact that the whole country and the vast majority of the population are affected fairly directly, and often that would happen in a disaster, but not from my experience a whole country of this size quite on that scale.

“The second thing is the speed at which this unfolded, particularly in terms of the impact on people and their lives.

“(It’s) not something I’ve personally seen in a conflict.”

ShelterBox is already looking ahead to refugees’ needs this winter, such as warm clothing, blankets and tools to seal up buildings, she said.

“We know this emergency won’t be going away any time soon.”

For more information visit shelterbox.org

