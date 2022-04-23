UK’s visa scheme painfully slow, says Briton offering home to five Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK’s visa scheme painfully slow, says Briton offering home to five Ukrainians

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: April 23, 2022, 8:39 am
Neil Adams, 54, from Wigan, Manchester, has offered his home to a family of five Ukrainian refugees but said the process has been “painfully slow”. (Neil Adams/PA)
A British host offering his home to a family of five Ukrainians has accused the Government of making its visa scheme “as difficult as possible” for those who are “desperate to help”.

Neil Adams, 54, has offered his house in Wigan, Manchester, to a husband, wife and their children after they were forced to flee their home in Berdychiv, in the Zhytomyrska region of northern Ukraine.

He applied for their visas through the Homes for Ukraine scheme on March 20 but has been waiting over a month for them to be approved.

“I got in touch with the family via Facebook and we submitted all the paperwork … but the process has just been so painfully slow,” Mr Adams told the PA news agency.

“It is all a massive frustration. Maybe this is just the cynic in me but it seems like the process is deliberately long and complex to put people off.

“It makes me feel ashamed, at least of our Government.

“I mean the British people have stepped up to the plate and are desperate to help, but the Government seem to be doing as much as possible to make it as difficult as possible to help.”

Mr Adams, who is a senior lecturer at London South Bank University, is rearranging his home to accommodate the family in three bedrooms.

He said the couple have four children, aged between four and 18, but their eldest daughter has decided to stay in the war-torn country after her husband was told to stay in Ukraine and fight.

“They are a slightly complex family in that Mum and Dad are from Uzbekistan, although they had permanent residence in Ukraine, and all of the kids, three daughters and a four-year-old son, were born in Ukraine,” Mr Adams said.

“The dad did not have to stay and fight because he is not a Ukrainian national.

“I have decluttered the upstairs of my home and offered them two double rooms and a single room to stay in, and I am going to move downstairs.

“I’ve got a good mate in Belgium and he’s sort of accommodating the family while we try and sort this nightmare process out.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Thanks to the generosity of the public who have offered their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the war and through our Ukraine Family Scheme, more than 71,800 visas have been granted with 21,600 Ukrainians arriving safely in the UK.

“We are processing thousands of visas a day – this shows the changes we made to streamline the service are working and we’ll continue to build on this success so we can speed up the process even further.”

