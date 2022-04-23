Pro-Russian graffiti at Game Of Thrones site ‘at odds with local community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Pro-Russian graffiti at Game Of Thrones site ‘at odds with local community’

By Press Association
April 23, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 8:31 pm
DUP North Antrim Assembly candidate Mervyn Storey has condemned pro-Russian graffiti which has appeared at the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim. The route was made famous world wide after being featured in Game Of Thrones (DUP/PA)
Pro-Russian graffiti on one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable roads has been slammed as “completely at odds” with the local community.

It appeared at the Dark Hedges, a route in North Antrim which was made famous worldwide after being featured in Game Of Thrones.

The incident comes as a number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country have started to arrive in Northern Ireland.

DUP North Antrim Assembly Candidate Mervyn Storey condemned those behind the graffiti.

He said the sentiment of the graffiti is completely at odds with the welcome that arriving Ukrainian refugees have received to the area.

“This is a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic locations,” he said.

“It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provide to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the North Coast have to offer.”

Mr Storey said he has recently been able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into his church community.

“It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland.

“Our support must be with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“I will be working closely with local authorities and the PSNI to ensure this graffiti is removed immediately and those responsible held to account.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have been contacted for a response.

