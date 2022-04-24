Health Secretary to appoint hormone replacement therapy tsar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health Secretary to appoint hormone replacement therapy tsar

By Press Association
April 24, 2022, 2:03 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 2:11 pm
Figures suggest the number of HRT prescriptions in the UK has more doubled in the last five years (James Manning/PA)
Figures suggest the number of HRT prescriptions in the UK has more doubled in the last five years (James Manning/PA)

The Health Secretary has announced he intends to appoint a hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tsar amid a shortage of medication which has left women desperate.

The news comes as many women are reportedly sharing their prescriptions, with some said to be made suicidal by the debilitating menopause symptoms they suffer without the medication.

Recent figures suggest the number of HRT prescriptions in the UK has more doubled in the last five years but stocks are running low, with one manufacturer of a commonly-used hormone replacement gel reporting supply problems.

Sajid Javid comments##
Sajid Javid said he intends to appoint a new HRT tsar amid shortages of medication (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sajid Javid told The Mail on Sunday he was “determined” to make sure supplies were meeting the high demand and would use lessons learned in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

“I will be urgently convening a meeting with suppliers to look at ways we can work together to improve supply in the short and long term,” he said.

“It’s also clear to me that we need to apply some of the lessons from the vaccine taskforce to this challenge, so we will soon be recruiting for an HRT supply chairperson.”

Labour MP Carolyn Harris, co-chair of the UK menopause taskforce, said: “I welcome the Secretary of State’s intervention on this. There are a lot of women relaying on him to improve the current situation. We should never have been in this position.”

While the Government in October committed to lowering the cost of HRT with women being allowed to save £205 each year by avoiding paying for repeat prescriptions, Ms Harris said the change will not come in until April 2023, prompting her to say “women deserve better”.

She also told the BBC that “women take their own lives out of the anger and the frustration and the insecurity and anxiety” they suffer from being without the medication.

Hormone therapy helps to combat menopausal symptoms, which include anxiety, joint pain, disturbed sleep and hot flushes.

The shortages come after months of campaigning for greater awareness and increased support for those going through the menopause.

Among the voices were TV presenter and model Penny Lancaster, who is married to Sir Rod Stewart, as well as Davina McCall, who both joined MPs outside parliament to protest against prescription charges for HRT in October 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]