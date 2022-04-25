Push to complete census with 700,000 households in Scotland yet to fill it in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Push to complete census with 700,000 households in Scotland yet to fill it in

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 11:42 am
Scotland’s Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, has urged 700,000 households to complete this year’s census.

The survey, which takes place once every decade to gauge the demographics of the country and guide the future of public services, is due to close on Sunday.

Those who have not completed the census face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.

New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show some 700,000 of the 2.7 million households have yet to submit their response.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson urged Scots to return responses to the census (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Robertson has urged Scots to take part.

“I want to thank the two million households who have already completed the census and met their legal responsibility,” he said.

“But as we enter the final week many returns remain outstanding.

“For the census to be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services, it is vital that we secure a higher response rate and one that reflects the diversity of our communities.

“Today we are calling on all of our communities and organisations to come together and to redouble their efforts to encourage participation.

“It’s absolutely essential that every householder in Scotland completes the census.”

The figures show the Glasgow City Council area has the lowest response rate, as of Monday morning, with just 65.5%, compared to 82.2% in Aberdeenshire.

NRS chief executive, Paul Lowe, added: “Every single household return is vital to the overall success of the census.

“Census data is vital in informing decisions about services that affect us all.

“We have put in place a number of additional interventions to support those who have yet to complete a return. This includes a range of additional household reminders.

“Our field team have already undertaken more than 750,000 household visits to support those who have not completed, and are continuing to make these visits.”

