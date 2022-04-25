Starmer condemns Westminster’s ‘misogynist’ culture after attack on Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Starmer condemns Westminster’s ‘misogynist’ culture after attack on Rayner

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 12:23 pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for end to the “misogynist” culture at Westminster after his deputy Angela Rayner was accused of trying to distract Boris Johnson during Commons exchanges.

There was outrage across the political spectrum after The Mail on Sunday reported claims by an unnamed Tory MP that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs in an attempt to divert Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Johnson, who publicly condemned the claims on Twitter, was reported to have written to Ms Rayner privately expressing his sympathy and assuring her the comments were “not in his name”.

Technology minister Chris Philp there was “ongoing, active work” to root out such “offensive views” within the Conservative Party.

He said he expected efforts would be made to find out who spoke to The Mail on Sunday political editor Glen Owen but suggested the chances of success were limited.

“I think that if anyone is identified having views like those that were expressed, which are just outrageous and misogynistic, then I would expect serious consequences to follow,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I expect efforts will be made to identify who is responsible for those views. But journalists fiercely guard their sources and I doubt Glen Owen will be volunteering that information.”

The Independent Press Standards Organisation, the industry watchdog, said it was receiving “a high volume of complaints” about newspaper’s report and was dealing with these “under our normal procedures”.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes The Mail on Sunday, has declined to comment.

Sir Keir said Ms Rayner had been “disgusted” by the claims and vowed there would be “zero tolerance” for such attitudes within his own party.

“It is rank sexism, rank misogyny. She was really disgusted that all of her political attributes were put aside for this ridiculous, offensive story,” he told ITV’s This Morning programme.

“She shouldn’t have to put up with it but all women in politics shouldn’t have to put up with it. Almost every woman in politics has had an element of this in some shape or form.

“We have got to change the culture. The culture in Parliament, it is sexist, it is misogynist. We need to change it.”

His comments echoed shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves who said earlier that the treatment of Mr Rayner was typical of what women had to put up with at Westminster.

“I’m afraid that this story just shines a spotlight on the sort of rubbish that female MPs and other women in Parliament have to put up with on a day-to-day basis,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“She doesn’t need to use her sex to win an argument or put the Prime Minister off, or whatever was suggested in that article.

“She does it by the strength of her argument, and to suggest otherwise, it’s just disgusting and it doesn’t do justice to the brilliant women we have in Parliament from all sides.”

The report came as The Sunday Times reported that three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers were facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being referred to the parliamentary watchdog set up in the wake of the #MeToo scandal.

The paper said they were among 56 MPs who have been reported to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme in relation to around 70 separate complaints.

Sir Keir said: “I need to look at it within my own party wherever we see it. We will be absolutely on it with zero tolerance. There shouldn’t be a party political divide on this.”

