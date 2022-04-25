Risk of ‘lost generation’ of children with additional support needs, groups say

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There could be a “lost generation” of children with additional support needs (ASN) due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, according to a coalition of groups which provide specialist care.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) is calling for increased funding for ASN services ahead of the local elections.

It also wants councils to invest in mental health services and appoint a councillor as a mental health champion.

The SCSC says coronavirus and the increased cost of living has put growing pressure on existing ASN services.

Some 232,753 children in the education system are classed as having ASN.

An SCSC spokesman said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis are having a devastating impact on the lives of many of our children and young people, exacerbating already existing staff shortages and inadequate services.

“That is why it is essential that incoming council administrations put services that benefit the lives of our children and young people at the very heart of policy commitments.

“We are conscious that councils are facing an incredibly challenging financial environment, but they play a critical role in supporting those children and young people with ASN, or we are in danger of facing a lost generation of vulnerable children and young people.

“If Scotland is to be one of the best places in the world for vulnerable children and young people to grow up in, we would urge our councils to work with closely the Scottish Government and other agencies, across the public, private and third sectors, to ensure that we can turn this vision into a reality.”