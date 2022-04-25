Anas Sarwar: There is a culture of secrecy at heart of Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Anas Sarwar: There is a culture of secrecy at heart of Scottish Government

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 12:03 am
Anas Sarwar has accused the SNP Government of having ‘a culture of secrecy’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Anas Sarwar has accused the SNP Government of having 'a culture of secrecy' (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anas Sarwar has called for a review into the Scottish Government’s approach to transparency, accusing the SNP of a “culture of secrecy”.

The Scottish Labour leader has written to the Government’s new permanent secretary, John-Paul Marks, saying a comprehensive review is needed.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed his claims, describing them as “pretty desperate”.

Giving his reasons for making the request, Mr Sarwar said documents relating to the contract for the two overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine were missing.

Last week, the First Minister said it was “regrettable” that a key decision around the awarding of the contract was not recorded properly.

Mr Sarwar also said the Government was guilty of “obfuscation” to Holyrood inquiries.

Mr Sarwar said: “There is a corrosive culture of secrecy at the heart of the SNP government, which is risking the principles of transparency and accountability at the heart of our democracy.

“The ferry scandal and the SNP’s shameless attempts to dodge scrutiny and suppress criticism have laid bare a pattern of behaviour that has run through their Government for years.

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 6, 2022
Nicola Sturgeon dismissed claims of a culture of secrecy (Peter Summers/PA)

“After 15 years of SNP Government, it will require a full overhaul to put a stop to cover-ups and closed-door government – but the new permanent secretary has a chance to deliver this fresh start.

“We need a comprehensive investigation into the systemic secrecy the SNP have embedded throughout their Government so we can restore desperately needed transparency and accountability into public life.”

Mr Marks began his role as the Scottish Government’s permanent secretary at the start of the year, replacing Leslie Evans.

Speaking in Aberdeen during the STUC Congress, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the PA news agency that Mr Sarwar’s assertions were “wrong”.

“There is no culture of secrecy,” she said.

“There is an approach to everything in the Scottish Government that prioritises transparency.

“I think it’s pretty desperate for Anas Sarwar to be harking back to an inquiry that concluded a year ago and perhaps that tells us all we need to know about just how little evidence there is for the accusations he’s making.”

