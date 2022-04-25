Chancellor set to consider proposals for permanent ‘thank holiday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Chancellor set to consider proposals for permanent ‘thank holiday’

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 12:43 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Chancellor will consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen.

Britons are already set for an extra day off on June 3, 2022 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

But campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The Telegraph and The Express said the idea had now won the support of Rishi Sunak, as well as Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie.

However, the PA news agency understands that Mr Sunak is yet to consider the proposals – although he intends to.

Queen Elizabeth II
Britons are already set for an extra day off on June 3, 2022 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee (Steve Parsons/PA)

The new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities, especially over the last two years.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak had asked the Treasury for formal advice on the suggestion.

The newspaper also said Downing Street had asked the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to carry out a review of the matter.

It cited a source as saying: “The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new bank holiday.

“Rishi is supportive of the campaign and the thought behind it and has asked for all the projected costs.”

The Express also reported that the Chancellor was “looking at proposals carefully”.

It has previously been reported that Mr and Mrs Johnson are supportive of the move.

No 10 and the Treasury have been approached for comment.

