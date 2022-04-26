Government borrowing drops by half, but remains close to all-time highs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Government borrowing drops by half, but remains close to all-time highs

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 8:21 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:43 am
Borrowing was around half of the levels of the previous year. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government borrowed more in the last year than at almost any point since records began, but the amount of tax money it collected rose.

The public sector borrowed £151.8 billion in the year to March, the third highest since 1947, but less than half the £317.6 billion borrowed in the previous 12 months, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It was higher than the £128 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) just a month ago.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the Treasury was unlikely to be anxious despite these higher-than-expected numbers.

“Early estimates of borrowing recently have been revised down significantly, as more data have been collated,” he said.

He added that the increased borrowing is not due to a weakened economy, but is based on government investment being higher in the ONS than the OBR figures.

“Estimates of investment often are revised considerably as government departments supply more accurate information,” Mr Tombs said.

“Revisions to investment likely will be downward right now, given supply chain issues presently impeding construction projects.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
The tax authorities collected £94.3 billion more than they had in the previous year, reaching £619.9 billion.

Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG UK, said: “Having peaked at nearly 15% of GDP in the first year of the pandemic, borrowing is now estimated to have more than halved in the 2021-22 financial year.

“This is quite remarkable considering it took five years following the global financial crisis for that to happen.”

A lot of the drop is simply because the Government spent less over the last year, down by £50.3 billion to £893.3 billion.

This came despite a big increase, £30.5 billion, in the amount that the Government spent on paying interest on its loans.

The reduced spending on the furlough scheme, the support for the self employed and NHS Test & Trace saved many billions.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Thanks to the action we’ve taken, the economy is recovering and our public finances are improving, allowing us to invest in vital public services, help the hardest hit with a £22 billion package of support and get people into work.

“Despite global economic headwinds, we continue to meet our fiscal rules, showing our commitment to keeping the public finances sustainable while supporting the UK’s long-term growth and addressing the immediate pressures facing people with their cost of living.”

