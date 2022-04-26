Breast cancer cases found via routine screening fell by 43% during pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of cases of breast cancer detected by screening fell by more than 40% in the first year of the Covid pandemic, NHS figures have revealed.

Data from Public Health Scotland showed 1,006 cancers were picked up by breast screening in in 2020-21.

This compares to 1,724 cancers detected by the screening programme the previous year – a drop of 718 cases or 43.7%.

In a report, Public Health Scotland said: “This drop is likely to be due to the pausing of the screening programme from March to August 2020, when no new invitations for screening were sent out.”

The Scottish Government paused the breast cancer screening programme, as well as other cancer screening programmes, when coronavirus hit Scotland in March 2020, with screening for breast cancer resuming again in August 2020.

In the three years prior to the pandemic, covering the period 2017-18 to 2019-20, an average of 259,040 women were invited annually to come forward for breast screening.

But the number of invitations issued fell by more than 100,000 to 151,977 in 2020-21.

With not all those who were invited to take part coming forward to be checked, the number of women who were screened fell from an annual average of 187,650 in the three years before the pandemic to 114,136 in 2020-21.

Public Health Scotland also found the number of breast cancers picked up by screening had fallen in the wake of Covid.

Its report said: “Over the previous 10 years, 52.7% of breast cancer registrations in women aged 50-69 were detected through the breast screening programme.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic causing a pause in the women being invited for screening, this number has dropped to 39%.”

Looking at the the three-year period from 2018-19 to 2020-21, the Public Health Scotland data showed that 675,381 women aged between 50 and 70 were invited to attend a routine breast screening appointment.

Of these a total of 494,653 attended for routine breast screening, meaning that more than seven in 10 women (73.2%) came forward – meeting the minimum acceptable standard of having 70% attend for routine screening.

However, in the most deprived communities, only six out of 10 (612%) of women came forward for routing breast screening, compared to four fifths (80.8%) of their counterparts in the most affluent areas.

And in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area only 68.5% of women attended for routine screening over the three years 2018-19 to 2020-21 – making it the only health board in Scotland that failed to achieve the minimum acceptable level – although 73.8% of women did attend in 2020-21.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Uptake for routine breast screening continues to exceed the national target of 70% in women aged 50-70.

“We will continue to tackle inequalities in all cancer screening programmes through a £2 million investment and on-going work to improve our breast screening programme.

“As a result of the pandemic, self-referrals for women over 71 have been paused since march 2020 so that capacity can be prioritised for women between 50 and 70 for whom screening is recommended. We are working towards the re-introduction of the screening programme for self-referrals by September this year.”