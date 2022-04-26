Patel attended Bond premiere in her capacity as Home Secretary, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Patel attended Bond premiere in her capacity as Home Secretary, says minister

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 3:47 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel registered tickets to a Bond premiere in her capacity as a minister rather than as an MP (Yui Mok/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel registered tickets to a Bond premiere in her capacity as a minister rather than as an MP (Yui Mok/PA)

A Government minister has suggested Priti Patel accepted an invite to a Bond premiere in her capacity as Home Secretary because it had links to her department.

Michael Ellis, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, made the comments as he was challenged over the differences in the current rules on declaring benefits received by ministers and MPs, along with Commons Leader Mark Spencer.

The pair agreed it was worth debating whether ministers should be required to record their financial interests on a more regular basis, but insisted the existing process was “transparent”.

Mr Ellis was met with exasperation from the Commons Committee on Standards when he sought to explain why some benefits would be registered in a ministerial capacity, and others not – arguing connections could be drawn between a James Bond film and “executive function”.

Asked why Ms Patel registered tickets to a Bond premiere in her capacity as a minister, rather than as an MP – the latter of which would require speedier disclosure to the public – Mr Spencer said: “I think it’s fairly obvious that she was invited then as the Home Secretary.”

Mr Ellis added: “The nature of the film one could argue is connected to executive function.”

As it stands, ministers do not need to register gifts received in their “capacity as a minister” in the House record, with departments instead expected to publish the details on a quarterly basis.

By contrast, any change to MPs’ interests must be registered within 28 days.

Mr Spencer said the “timeliness” of the reporting was “worthy of debate”, while Mr Ellis agreed it was “definitely something to look at”.

But Mr Ellis stressed that it was important to recognise the “separation of powers” where the registration of interests was concerned.

“Of course, we hold strongly to the view that ministers are of the executive branch and that is distinct and separate from the legislative branch, and therefore it is right that there are two separate processes – as there is of course for the third branch, which we tend not to talk about, but obviously exists: the judiciary,” he said.

He said ministers should declare any gift to their private office “as and when it’s given, or very soon thereafter”, but acknowledged publication of this information would come later.

Mr Spencer said it was “worthy of challenge” that reporting should be “on a more regular basis”.

“I think that is a worthy challenge and debate to have,” he said.

Mr Ellis added: “I agree with the Leader that it’s definitely something to look at, in terms of the timeliness of the publication.

“My starting point is, though, from my point of view … that the actual declaration takes place when it’s declared at the private office level, even if it’s not viewable by the public at that moment.”

Pressed on why there should not be a “really simple system” whereby ministers’ and MPs’ declarations were subject to the same 28-day timescale, Mr Spencer said both existing means were “transparent”.

“Whichever register I put them on, they’re both transparent,” he said.

“They’re both recorded. They’re both available to the public. Where we disagree, or where we’re debating, is the timeliness of that reporting – and I said to you right at the beginning of this debate, I’m up for that debate, and I’m up for that challenge of whether or not it should be more speedy.”

Mr Ellis said he did not think it made “an awful lot of difference” how often ministers’ interests were registered.

Asked how much it inspired public confidence that these details were published less frequently, and in a “chaotic manner”, compared to the Commons’ approach, he said: “If I may suggest, I don’t think it makes an awful lot of difference.

“Because we have an extremely robust system … if there was some impropriety when that information was released, then it wouldn’t matter whether it was last month, last week, or six months ago. That would be highlighted.”

