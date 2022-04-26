Facebook removes video of captured Briton after Dorries rang Clegg, PM says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Facebook removes video of captured Briton after Dorries rang Clegg, PM says

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 11:31 pm
Facebook has removed a video of Aiden Aslin from its website (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Facebook has removed video of a captured British soldier being questioned while handcuffed after Sir Nick Clegg was contacted, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson said the clip of Aiden Aslin was taken down after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries rang former UK deputy prime minister Sir Nick, who is now the vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

Speaking to TalkTv, Mr Johnson said: “Nadine Dorries rang Facebook earlier today, she rang Nick Clegg, and as I understand the matter Nick has agreed to take that down.”

Meta is understood to have been investigating the video prior to Ms Dorries’ intervention.

The footage of Mr Aslin, who was captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia earlier this month, was released by British man Graham Phillips.

The video, which was also uploaded to YouTube but has since been taken down, shows Mr Aslin with injuries to his face and being asked if he is speaking of his own free will and with “absolutely” no coercion.

Mr Aslin replies: “Yes, I agreed to this”, before staring blankly into the camera.

His family told TalkTv on Monday they were “horrified” by the footage, calling for Mr Johnson to “act now” to free him and have urged for a prisoner swap to take place.

In footage broadcast on Russia’s Rossiya 24 last week, Shaun Pinner, a second Briton who has been captured, addressed Mr Johnson and appeared to ask for himself and Mr Aslin to be swapped for pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been held in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson said the Government “will do what they can” regarding the prison swap.

“Clearly it is for the Ukrainians,” he told TalkTv. “They have the other individual who is part of the equation. We can’t really pre-empt what they may decide.”

Mr Johnson added: “It is very important to understand that Aiden and other UK nationals who have been fighting for the Ukraine armed forces who get captured are not hostages and they are not to be swapped as though they are terrorists – they are prisoners of war.

“They are, therefore, entitled to rights under the Geneva Convention.

“They should not be paraded in front of the cameras. They should not be made to give hostage videos – that is a breach of their rights as prisoners of war.”

A spokesperson for Meta said: “We’ve removed the video in question for violating our Privacy Policy.”

