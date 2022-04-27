About 54% of households not saving enough for retirement, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Business UK and abroad

About 54% of households not saving enough for retirement, MPs told

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 11:09 am
MPs heard more than half of households are not saving enough to maintain their living standards in retirement (PA)
More than half of households are not saving enough to maintain their living standards in retirement, a committee of MPs has heard.

Giving evidence to the Work and Pensions Committee about where automatic enrolment into workplace pensions needs to improve, Phil Brown, director of policy for B&CE, provider of the People’s Pension, said: “Pension adequacy… is something we’re still aspiring to at the moment…

“The research we’re doing with the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI)… demonstrates that more than half of the population of Great Britain will actually not achieve the adequacy rate set by the Pension Commission.”

Away from the hearing, B&CE released initial research findings from the PPI and itself, indicating that 54% of households were not saving enough to meet rates set by the Pension Commission in 2004. It said data from the Wealth and Assets Survey was used for the calculations.

B&CE added that even taking additional assets and housing into account, its initial findings suggest more than a third of households would still not be on track to maintain their living standards. Full details of the findings will be published this summer.

Currently, the minimum that can be contributed into workplace pensions is 8% of eligible earnings. Contributions include staff and employer contributions and tax relief. But the minimum is unlikely to be enough for many people to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Asked by the Work and Pensions Committee how savings rates could be increased above 8% in the near future, Mr Brown told the hearing: “I think that’s a really, really important point…

“In a cost-of-living crisis, it doesn’t feel like the right time to be increasing contributions and lots of care is needed with low earners…

“There remains consensus that the figures aren’t right at the moment, they need increasing.

“We probably need to build more evidence about what the increase rate should be.

“But most of all we need a trigger for when it’s right to implement it… Now would not land well with those on lower earnings.”

Speaking about pensions advice and guidance, Mr Brown told MPs: “When it comes to actually retiring, we expect (people) to be part financial adviser, part economist, part fund manager, probably part doctor – and they probably need a crystal ball as well.

“And most people don’t have that unique set of skills. To plug that gap I would say that providers of pensions need to be able to give more guidance than they do today.”

Will Sandbrook, managing director for strategy, analytics and Nest Insight at pensions provider Nest, told the hearing: “We need to make some more progress in understanding what a good outcome in retirement looks like for people relative to their working age situation.”

He later told MPs: “When we think about what’s the right level of contribution for people for their retirement, we can’t just think about the impact in retirement, we have to think about: Are people better off as a whole, through their working age and into retirement?”

He also told the hearing that the current workplace pensions system is “very binary”, as staff who do not make the minimum pension contributions also give up the right to receiving pension contributions from their employer.

Joanne Segars, chair of the board of trustees at NOW: Pensions, told the hearing: “It is about having that informed debate about what the right level of contributions is.”

