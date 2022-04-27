Carers should be paid more to tackle staffing crisis, advisers tell Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Carers should be paid more to tackle staffing crisis, advisers tell Government

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 1:01 pm
Carers should be paid a higher minimum wage and made permanently eligible for work visas under immigration rules to help tackle staff shortages, according to Government advisers.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which briefs ministers on immigration policy, urged the Government to adopt a string of recommendations “as soon as possible” in order to “alleviate the challenges facing the social care sector”.

But the body also warned immigration “cannot be a silver bullet” to solve “fundamental” problems in the industry, such as “increased demand for care, high vacancy rates and poor terms and conditions of employment compared to competing occupations”.

In February, the Government relaxed immigration rules for care workers so providers could recruit from overseas to fill vacancies.

But at the time, some charities warned the change would have “little or no effect” on staff shortages as most UK employers do not pay enough for them to qualify for the scheme.

The MAC’s report, published on Wednesday, said “persistent underfunding of the care sector by successive governments underlies almost all the workforce problems in social care. Higher pay is a prerequisite to attract and retain social care workers.”

Among 19 recommendations made as part of its findings of the review into the effect that ending the freedom of movement had on the adult social care industry, the MAC said:

– The Government should immediately introduce a “fully funded” minimum rate of pay for care workers in England that is above the National Living Wage (of £9.50), starting at £10.50 per hour.

– Care workers should be made permanently eligible for the Health and Care Worker visa and keep them on the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) – designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages – until it is next reviewed.

– Additional taxes – like settlement fees and immigration skills charges – placed on such workers should be “scrapped or substantially lowered”.

MAC chairman Brian Bell said the recommendations would “help alleviate the challenges facing the social care sector” but said the body was “clear that immigration cannot be a silver bullet to solve the fundamental challenges the sector faces”, adding: “These challenges result from years of underfunding which predate and dwarf any immigration related factors.

“We urge the Government to put our recommendations in place as soon as possible – beginning with the introduction of a minimum rate of pay for care workers in England, removing the immigration skills charge and for the occupation to continue to be placed on the Shortage Occupation List for the foreseeable future.”

