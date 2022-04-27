MSP unveils bowel cancer diagnosis and urges Scots to get tested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
MSP unveils bowel cancer diagnosis and urges Scots to get tested

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 5:56 pm
Tory MSP Edward Mountain has revealed he has been receiving treatment for bowel cancer (PA)
Scottish Tory MSP Edward Mountain has announced he has been receiving treatment for bowel cancer in the past year.

The Highlands and Islands representative made the announcement through a video on Twitter, sporting a stoma bag which read “shit happens”.

Speaking to the camera, Mr Mountain said his condition had been detected through finding blood in his stool.

“If you catch this early, it can be treatable – as I found out,” he said.

“During the last year, I’ve undertaken radiotherapy and chemotherapy, I’ve had surgery remove the area where the bowel cancer was.

“I’ve still got a little bit more to do – should be clear of this by the end of May, which is really exciting.”

He added: “But you can avoid all this if you follow the simple instructions and find the symptoms early – that way you can avoid the unpleasantness of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, because bowel cancer will be dealt with before it becomes a problem.”

Mr Mountain’s announcement drew support from across the political spectrum, including the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

She said: “This is really important – please have a listen.

“Thanks to @1edmountain for raising awareness – and best wishes to him for continued recovery.”

Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, also thanked the MSP for his “really important and brave” message, while former leader, Ruth Davidson, said: “God love you, @1edmountain for keeping your humour – and for spreading this important message.”

