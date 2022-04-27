Re-invest ScotWind windfall to improve supply chains, Government told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Re-invest ScotWind windfall to improve supply chains, Government told

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Money received for the leasing of the seabed should be reinvested into the supply chain (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government should use the £700 million income from leasing sections of Scotland’s seabed to improve supply chains and support the move to net zero, a Holyrood committee has said.

In a report on recent supply chain issues, the Economy and Fair Work Committee found both Brexit and Covid-19 had put “significant strains” on the movement of goods.

The committee said the proceeds of a project allowing companies to build wind farms off the coast of Scotland should be used to bolster supply chains against future shocks, which could also include impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the report said.

The Scottish Government has already received some £700 million as part of ScotWind, with plans for 17 developments in the coming years.

On Wednesday, documents were released showing that more than £25 billion could be paid into the Scottish supply chain to build, erect and maintain the wind farms.

Ports should be upgraded, the report said, to allow Scotland to take advantage.

In its report, the committee said: “The committee recommends that the Scottish Government works with the owners and operators of Scotland’s ports to explore the viability of upgrading them to ensure that they are ready to take advantage of the significant opportunities that the transition to a net-zero economy will offer, and leverage the £700 million in income from the ScotWind auction round to support the necessary investment.”

They added: “The committee recommends that the Scottish Government should focus the £700 million income from the ScotWind auction to support the development of supply chains in the renewable energy sector and the new technologies necessary to deliver a just transition.”

Other recommendations included calling on the Scottish Government to make HGV driving jobs more attractive to applicants, amending building regulations to allow more sustainable materials to be used and include carbon miles in criteria for future procurement, to encourage the use of locally sourced materials.

Committee convener, Claire Baker, said: “Disruption to supply chains, unforeseen or otherwise, can have a major impact and we need to ensure action is taken to create resilience and protect our economy.

“Many businesses, public bodies and consumers rely on strong supply chains. We are making recommendations to plan for a skilled workforce to meet Scotland’s needs, a robust transport network which keeps goods moving and a focus on developing and implementing local supply chains.

“The Scottish Government must show leadership in supporting the development of innovative products, including changes to building regulations if required to incentivise sustainable alternatives.

“Procurement contracts must be used to support local production and provide more opportunities to strengthen (the) supply chain.

“The committee also calls on the Scottish Government to focus the proceeds from the ScotWind auction to support the development of supply chains in the renewable energy sector and the new technologies necessary to deliver a just transition.”

