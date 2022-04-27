MPs urge Government to set up body to tackle fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business UK and abroad

MPs urge Government to set up body to tackle fraud

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 12:03 am
MPs called on the Government to consider whether online advertising giants should be forced to reimburse the victims of frauds that advertise through their platforms. (Tim Goode/PA)
MPs called on the Government to consider whether online advertising giants should be forced to reimburse the victims of frauds that advertise through their platforms. (Tim Goode/PA)

The head of an influential group of MPs has said the Government might have missed an opportunity by not bringing fraud investigations into one law enforcement agency.

Mel Stride, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee, said that ministers had dismissed calls from his group to create a new agency.

The proposals would also have put the responsibility for fighting fraud under one Government department, rather than being split between several.

“The Government has stated that lots of work on combating fraud is in train, and it places much emphasis on its upcoming Economic Crime Bill,” Mr Stride said.

“However, it appears to dismiss our recommendation for the creation of a single law enforcement agency with responsibility for fighting fraud and a single Government department tasked with overall responsibility in this area.

“This may be a significant missed opportunity.”

The committee made the suggestions in February, before Vladimir Putin launched an attempted full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then the Government has announced several measures to combat economic crime and launched a series of measures to sanction the Kremlin and its allies.

In its response to the committee, the Government said that a new economic crime levy will raise around £100 million every year which will help fund attempts to fight money laundering.

It also signalled it was ready to reform Companies House and increase the £12 fee it costs to set up a business. The committee had recommended that this be raised to £100.

The Government also plans to crack down on fraudulent ads that appear on the websites of internet giants and trap investors into dodgy schemes.

“While it’s welcome news that the Government has now decided to legislate against online fraudulent advertisements in the Online Safety Bill, introducing new legislation takes time,” Mr Stride said.

“In the meantime, innocent consumers remain at risk of falling victim to scammers. Online platforms must now step up and urgently take down these fraudulent adverts,” he added.

The committee had also asked the Government to consider whether the internet companies should be forced to reimburse victims of scams that are advertised on their platforms.

On Wednesday, ministers revealed the budget for a new Public Sector Fraud Authority, a central Government taskforce which will have £25 million over the next three years.

It will start in July and focus on recovering money stolen from Covid support schemes.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We will chase down fraudsters who rip off the taxpayer. This elite fraud squad, backed by £25 million, will ensure the latest counter fraud techniques are being used to track down these criminals.

“People are rightly furious that fraudsters took advantage of our vital Covid support schemes, and we are acting to make sure they pay the price.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal