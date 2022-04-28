MPs and lords mark end of parliamentary session after controversial laws passed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
MPs and lords mark end of parliamentary session after controversial laws passed

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 1:49 pm
The clocktower at the Palace of Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
MPs and peers have taken part in the traditional ceremony to prorogue Parliament after several controversial pieces of legislation became law.

Around 40 MPs, led by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, filed out of the Commons after their attendance in the Lords was requested by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, a senior Lords officer tasked with leading the ceremony.

An announcement from the Queen, read out by the Lords Leader Baroness Evans of Bowes Park, set out legislation passed during the parliamentary session and other measures taken by the Government.

The Elections Act is among several controversial new laws to have received royal assent in a final push ahead of the temporary suspension of Parliament.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Parliament TV/PA)
Other long-debated pieces of legislation to make it onto the statute books are the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which includes measures to curtail noisy protests, and the Nationality and Borders Act, which includes powers to send asylum seekers overseas to be processed.

An £86,000 cap on the contributions that individuals will make towards social care costs will also become law as part of the Health and Care Act.

Measures aimed at preventing animal cruelty, including the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Act, and the Glue Traps (Offences) Act will also become law.

Both Houses of Parliament will return on Tuesday May 10.

A Queen’s Speech to announce the Government’s legislative programme for the new parliamentary session will take place on that day.

