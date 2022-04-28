Deadline for Scotland’s census submissions pushed back by four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Deadline for Scotland’s census submissions pushed back by four weeks

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 4:15 pm
The deadline to submit the census has been pushed back with 604,000 households still to complete the survey (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The deadline to submit the census has been pushed back with 604,000 households still to complete the survey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The deadline to complete the census in Scotland will be extended by four weeks after a low response rate, it has been announced.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson told MSPs of the delay in a statement at Holyrood on Thursday.

The survey, which takes place once every decade to gauge the demographics of the country and guide the future of public services, was due to close on Sunday.

Mr Robertson confirmed on Thursday that 77.2% of households had provided a response, but a remaining 604,000 had yet to do so.

This number, he said, included approximately 68,000 instances where a household had begun the process online, but was yet to submit it successfully.

He told MSPs: “I cannot stress enough how important it is for the Government to hear the voices of the remaining 604,000 households who are still to return before the deadline of Sunday, May 1.”

An additional budget investment of up to 7% – amounting to £9.76 million – of the programme costs will be provided by the Scottish Government in a bid to collect the remaining responses.

Mr Robertson suggested factors such as the Ukraine war and the Covid pandemic could have impacted on the priorities of Scots to ensure their households have submitted the survey, but said a high response rate is required in order for the census to be effective.

“Every household must complete Scotland’s census,” he said. “In addition to being a civic responsibility, completion of the census is also a legal responsibility, as it has always been for previous censuses.

“Failure to meet this responsibility can result in prosecution, which could lead to a criminal record and a fine.

Royal visit to Scotland
Angus Robertson urged households to ensure they have submitted responses (Jane Barlow/PA)

“However, the shared focus is, and must be, on ensuring that people are supported and encouraged to complete the census.”

The deadline to complete the survey has been extended until the end of May.

Mr Robertson said support will remain available throughout May to help people in completing the census, either via the free helpline on 0800 030 8308 or on the census.gov.scot website.

He confirmed that as of Monday, more than 700,000 calls had been made to the contact centre, which has provided more than 260 language interpretations.

Field staff have undertaken more than 988,000 household visits in Scotland, providing in-person support should it be needed.

The Scottish Conservatives suggested the SNP had caused “serious failure with long-term implications for public policy-making”, and said the country’s census should have been held at the same time as the rest of the UK in 2021 to benefit from a UK-wide promotion.

The Scottish Government made the decision to postpone the census to this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tory MSP, Donald Cameron, labelled the census “nothing short of disastrous”, and said the announcement was a “needless delay” at an extra cost to the taxpayer.

Mr Cameron asked: “Does he accept it was a mistake to delay the census?”

Mr Robertson responded: “No, that was not a mistake.”

The Constitution Secretary issued an apology as he began his statement, after it emerged notice of his update had been leaked to the press before MSPs had been made aware.

The presiding officer confirmed she had met with Mr Robertson for an explanation on the issue, and told MSPs the Scottish Government will carry out a “thorough investigation” as to how it ended up in the public domain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal