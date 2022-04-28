Police insist no investigation of Sir Keir Starmer over lockdown breach claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Police insist no investigation of Sir Keir Starmer over lockdown breach claims

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 5:21 pm
Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer (PA)
Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer (PA)

Durham Police has insisted it is not currently investigating claims Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules, despite coming under political pressure to do so.

The force was urged by Tory MP Richard Holden to reopen its inquiry into the Labour leader’s visit to Durham city in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election in April 2021, when Sir Keir was videoed drinking a bottle of beer inside.

Mr Holden, who represents North West Durham, urged the force to reconsider in light of the Metropolitan Police’s decision to fine the Prime Minister for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street.

Richard Holden court case
Richard Holden (Joe Giddens/PA)

Durham Police issued a statement on Thursday saying it had received “a number of further communications”, which it will respond to in due course, but that it was not currently investigating the matter.

In February, the force said no further action would be taken.

The statement said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary undertook a review of video footage recorded in Durham on April 30, 2021.

“We stated that we did not believe an offence has been established in relation to the legislation and guidance in place at the time the footage was taken and would therefore take no further action in relation to the matter.

“We have since received a number of further communications relating to this matter and will now consider the contents of those communications and respond in due course.

“For clarity, Durham Constabulary is not currently investigating this incident.”

Durham’s Labour Police and Crime Commissioner wanted to leave the matter to the force.

Joy Allen said: “This is an operational matter and as such I have left the force to deal with the investigation as it is their job and I do not, and will not, interfere.”

Mary Foy, the City of Durham MP whose office Sir Keir was visiting, was approached for comment but media requests were directed to the Labour Party press team, who did not respond to a request for a statement earlier.

Labour previously said the incident where the leader was filmed drinking a beer was a “work event”.

Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal