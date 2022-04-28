Nicola Sturgeon: SNP ‘has plan to bring communities together’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nicola Sturgeon: SNP ‘has plan to bring communities together’

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:03 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will put the focus on local communities (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon says her party has a plan to “bring our local communities together” while “Tories are distracted with the scandal of partygate”.

The First Minister will bring focus to SNP proposals for Scotland’s communities during a local election campaign visit to a community hub in Glasgow on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, Ms Sturgeon highlighted the part that local government can play in providing support during the cost-of-living crisis being faced by households across the country.

The SNP leader said: “While the Tories are distracted with the scandal of partygate at Downing Street, the SNP has a plan to bring our local communities together and demand real action on the cost of living crisis.

“Local government serves a key role to support local communities during this Tory-made crisis – and the SNP is absolutely committed to easing the squeeze on the most vulnerable as household bills skyrocket.

“We know that we achieve more when communities come together, as they did during the pandemic. Bringing neighbourhoods together, making more land available for community gardens and increasing access to sporting and leisure activities are all part of that vision.”

To do this, the party says it intends on making more land available for community market gardens, orchards and allotments and will provide support to community food initiatives in a bid to make Scotland a Good Food Nation.

An increased access to sporting, leisure and cultural opportunities will be made available, especially, the SNP says, for children and young people from low-income backgrounds.

The party also intends on renewing all play parks in the country, and will work to deliver on the “20 minute neighbourhood” initiative, which will aim to ensure people will be able to meet their daily exercise needs within a 20-minute walk of their home.

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Nicola Sturgeon has spent more than a decade dividing Scotland’s communities with her bitter, toxic nationalism.

“And the SNP have slashed council budgets to the bone, wrecking communities across the country.

“If Nicola Sturgeon wants to help communities in Glasgow, she could start with tackling the drug death crisis that her Government created.”

