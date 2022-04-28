Tory MSP pushes for schools to be required to provide outdoor activities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tory MSP pushes for schools to be required to provide outdoor activities

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:04 am
The proposals would see at least a week of outdoor education being offered to children aged between 12 and 16 (Ben Birchall/PA)

The benefits of residential outdoor education “cannot be overstated”, a Scottish Conservative MSP has said, as new legislation on the provision of such experiences moves a step closer.

Liz Smith highlighted the positive impacts of outdoor education as she launched the formal consultation period on her Member’s Bill, which will see a requirement placed on local authority and grant-aided schools to provide all 12-to-16 year olds with at least one week of attendance at outdoor residentials during their time in education.

Ms Smith believes the experience is “one of the most valuable and rewarding aspects of the learning experience”, and that it should be made available to all young people no matter their background.

The proposals have already seen widespread support, but the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP is seeking further submissions from interested parties before the Bill moves through the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liz Smith
Liz Smith is calling for outdoor experiences to be provided to all young people (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Smith said: “I firmly believe that residential outdoor education should be on offer to all young people. There is well-established and compelling evidence which shows just how much these experiences can increase self-esteem, self-reliance, confidence and resilience.

“They help young people to know what it means to be part of a team, to learn leadership skills and the importance of valuing friendship, and they connect them to the natural environment.

“Bearing in mind the impact of the pandemic on young people, when there is growing national concern about young people’s physical and mental wellbeing, the benefits of residential outdoor education cannot be overstated.

“Furthermore, the fact that many children from some of the more deprived areas do not get the same opportunities as their counterparts elsewhere, residential outdoor education should be a key part of the curriculum.

“I am therefore delighted to be launching the consultation period ahead of what I believe will be an important piece of new legislation.”

Martin Davidson, of Outward Bound, which provides outdoor education and adventure experiences, added: “Outdoor residentials provide unique and powerful experiences to develop the citizens required by tomorrow’s society to be economically and socially vibrant, and to tackle the global climate challenges we face.

“I 100% support Liz Smith’s MSP Member’s Bill that seeks to secure the entitlement for all young people to have the opportunity to benefit from an outdoor residential course as part of their education.”

The consultation period is set to run until July 22.

