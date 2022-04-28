Call to support GPs as majority ‘suffer stress, anxiety or depression’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Call to support GPs as majority ‘suffer stress, anxiety or depression’

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:15 am
Four in five GPs have been stressed, anxious or depressed in the last year, a campaign group has said as it called for more action to alleviate burnout among family doctors (Hannah McKay/PA)
Four in five GPs have been stressed, anxious or depressed in the last year, a campaign group has said as it called for more action to alleviate burnout among family doctors (Hannah McKay/PA)

Four in five GPs have been stressed, anxious or depressed in the last year, a campaign group has said as it called for more action to alleviate burnout among family doctors.

The Rebuild General Practice campaign group warned there is a “workforce emergency” with significant numbers of family doctors feeling the strain.

A survey of 1,400 British GPs found about half (51%) have seen staff leave their surgery over the last five years due to “unmanageable workloads”.

Almost half (48%) said colleagues have left the profession due to mental health issues or burnout. Some 84% said they have felt anxiety, stress or depression in the last year.

The campaign group is calling on the Government to do more to recruit and retain doctors in general practice.

Dr Rachel Ward, from the Rebuild General Practice campaign, said: “This is a crisis for GPs and an emergency for patients.

“Years of underfunding and neglect has severely damaged general practice, leaving us with a skeleton staff across Great Britain and no plan for filling the gaps, meanwhile patient appointments are at an all-time high.

“As GPs we are trying to find solutions and we are crying out for help – for our patients but also as human beings who are simply trying to offer excellent care and look after our communities.”

