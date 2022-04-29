Linda Bauld: Scotland is now treating Covid-19 like any other virus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Linda Bauld: Scotland is now treating Covid-19 like any other virus

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 10:21 am
Further coronavirus restrictions are being eased this weekend, such as self-isolation rules (Jane Barlow/PA)
Further coronavirus restrictions are being eased this weekend, such as self-isolation rules (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland is now treating Covid-19 like any other virus, a public health expert has said.

Professor Linda Bauld told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that while the pandemic was not over, positive steps have been made as restrictions are eased further.

Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased further this weekend as self-isolation requirements are set to be scrapped.

Instead, Scots will be advised to “stay at home” if they are unwell, according to the Scottish Government.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Professor of public health Linda Bauld praised the positive steps but warned the pandemic is not over (Andrew Milligan/PA)

New guidance said those with symptoms no longer need to take a PCR and mass testing will end from April 30 as testing sites close and contact tracing ends.

Prof Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, welcomed the “positive step” but warned the pandemic was not yet over.

And she said measures may need to be reassessed if a new Covid-19 variant “really challenged” the progress made.

She said: “Essentially we are moving to a stage now where we are less worried about infection and what we’re focusing on is trying to find people who have the virus, who need support or are supporting those who are most vulnerable.

“It means that self-isolation for many people will not be required or expected in the way it was before unless they feel really unwell, for example, they have a high fever.”

She added: “We’re kind of moving to a stage where we’re treating this a bit like other viruses which I know not everyone agrees with.

“[It’s] recognising that we’re at a different stage in the pandemic.”

The NHS will also be taken off an emergency footing from the end of Saturday.

However, Scots who work in health or social care sectors, those visiting hospitals and care homes, will still be able to access coronavirus testing.

And the public health expert said the relationship between infection and severe disease has been “decoupled”.

“If you just look at the ICU figures, even with the Omicron wave, we’ve really had 20 to 25 people in ICU – it’s not risen,” she said. “The severe illness is not there to the same extent and also hospital numbers have gone down.”

She hailed the success of Scotland’s vaccination programme which had “some of the highest uptake in the world” and said clinicians are now able to treat and support those with severe Covid illness which will allow people “to get on with day-to-day life”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal