Charity calls for tougher restrictions on advertising vapes and e-cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Charity calls for tougher restrictions on advertising vapes and e-cigarettes

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 10:37 am
Charity Ash Scotland are calling for tighter restrictions on advertising vaping and e-cigarette use (Nick Ansell/PA)
Charity Ash Scotland are calling for tighter restrictions on advertising vaping and e-cigarette use (Nick Ansell/PA)

A charity has revealed children as young as seven have been in possession of vaping products in a call for tighter restrictions on advertising and promotion of e-cigarettes.

In response to a Scottish Government consultation, Ash (Taking Action on Smoking and Health) Scotland want more restrictions on spaces such billboards and bus shelters that carry vape advertisements as well as limiting promotional or sponsorship activities and distribution of samples.

The call comes as evidence has emerged that an upsurge in young people are using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Scottish Schools Adolescent Lifestyle and Substance Use Survey (Salsus) in 2018 showed that vape use by young people has increased since 2015. The number of 13-year-old non-smokers who have tried vapes has risen from 13% to 15% and for 15-year-olds, it rose from 24% in 28%.

Ash Scotland is concerned that young people are finding these products attractive due to the flavours they come in and the colourful packaging.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of Ash Scotland, said: “With alarming reports about children in Scotland as young as seven possessing vaping products, which often have flavours, colouring and packaging attractive to young people, we strongly support the important precautionary steps proposed by the Scottish Government to curb the promotion of recreational e-cigarettes to protect youngsters from being lured into experimenting.”

A recent report for the World Health Organisation (WHO) also showed that young people who use e-cigarettes are up to three times more likely to use tobacco products in the future.

Ms Duffy added: “Long-term harms associated with using vapes are currently unknown. There are five, very different kinds of e-cigarette devices and as many as 8,000 different liquid combinations, and we don’t know what’s in these new and fast-developing products. We do know, however, that most vapes contain nicotine, which can be highly addictive.

“We owe it to forthcoming generations in Scotland to restrict the advertising and promotion of vaping products now to reduce the risk of youngsters gambling away their future health through using vaping products which we know are not harmless.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal