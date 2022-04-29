Sturgeon to highlight pledges for young voters as she visits Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon will join SNP local election candidates in Fife on Saturday as she seeks to highlight her party’s pledges to young voters.

On the last weekend of campaigning before the elections, the First Minister will also meet activists and supporters in the area.

In its Holyrood manifesto last year, the party pledged to scrap council tax for all under-22s, a pledge repeated in its local election manifesto this year.

The party also says it will build more affordable homes and promote green travel options.

Ms Sturgeon said: “My message to young people across Scotland is clear – your voice can make the difference, so make sure it is heard by voting in this election.

“The past two years have impacted all of our lives in ways we could never have ever imagined and it shone a light on the value of local services.

“This election is about making sure we have elected councillors who will support the right recovery in our communities and tackle the challenges we are now facing – a Tory cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.

“Young people in particular have had a hard time over the last two years and their future depends on politicians stepping up for them.”

She continued: “The SNP has already taken bold actions to support young people as they build their lives – from scrapping council tax for under-22s to extending free bus travel. Our plans in this election will go further to better the lives of Scotland’s young people.

“On top of these practical steps, it is only the SNP that has a credible plan to secure a net zero and climate-resilient future for the generations to come.”