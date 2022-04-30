Sturgeon: Voting SNP will leave PM with no doubt about partygate anger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sturgeon: Voting SNP will leave PM with no doubt about partygate anger

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:14 pm
The First Minister was campaigning in Fife (Michal Wachucik/PA)
The First Minister was campaigning in Fife (Michal Wachucik/PA)

Voting for the SNP in the local elections will leave Boris Johnson with “no doubt” about anger over the partygate scandal, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister was campaigning in Fife on the final Saturday before the vote on May 5.

In Burntisland, she met local candidates and activists, taking selfies with supporters after arriving at the town’s Links park.

She also visited local businesses including Novelli’s ice cream shop, where she tried carving one of their chocolate kebabs.

The First Minister donned a butcher’s jacket and hat as she visited Tom Courts butchers further along the High Street.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “Given the backdrop of the cost of living crisis, this is an opportunity to elect strong local councillors that will protect and stand up for local services and do everything, working with government at Holyrood, to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“It’s also, to be frank, an opportunity for people across Scotland – who I think are very angry at what they’ve witnessed from Boris Johnson in recent weeks – to send a message to the Conservatives.

“This election gives them a chance to do that.”

She continued: “I’m asking people to vote SNP first and foremost for the positive reason of electing SNP councillors and councils but also to make sure Boris Johnson is left in no doubt about the strength of feeling about his antics and his inaction on the cost of living crisis.”

The First Minister discussed the end of Covid regulations (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The First Minister was also asked about the fact many of Scotland’s Covid regulations are coming to an end on Sunday.

She said: “Out and about on the campaign trail, I’m reminded of just how important is it to see people in person, to have that interaction, and I think everyone is enjoying that.”

She said levels of coronavirus were still high despite infection levels declining and the virus has not “gone away”.

People with coronavirus symptoms should stay home for a few days, she said, in order to reduce the chance of passing it on to those who are vulnerable.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Those who are vulnerable are still very anxious, understandably.”

