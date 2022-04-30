Heads vote for Zahawi to intervene over gay author school visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Heads vote for Zahawi to intervene over gay author school visit

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 5:42 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Headteachers have voted for Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to investigate the diocese which banned a gay author from visiting a Catholic school.

Simon James Green was due to visit the John Fisher School in Sutton when the Archdiocese of Southwark intervened days beforehand to stop the visit from going ahead.

At the NAHT school leaders’ conference in Telford, Dave Woods, head of Beaconsfield Primary School – from the Greater London region and Hampshire branch, said that Mr Green had been banned by the diocese because “it said the school cannot under any circumstance endanger the faith of pupils in their charge by presenting as good something which is condemned”.

He added: “What message does this send up to LGBT+ community in schools? To the pupils, the staff, the parents, it sends a message of intolerance or harking-back to those dark days of exclusion and invisibility to that abnormality, which many LGBT adults remember, or try to block out from their own past experiences.”

John Fisher School strike
The picket line outside John Fisher School (John Friend/NEU)

Clive Leach, head of Walkwood Church of England Middle School, from Worcestershire, said that “this action is not the faith I hold as a Christian – it is not as Christ as I understand him would hold – he stood by those who were different”.

The motion called on members to “ensure that national executive uses all needs to get the Secretary of State to investigate the actions of the Diocese and the continued attempt to ignore and override statutory guidance in its treatment of staff and governors”.

“Above all, it asks us to take one of these key words and stand in solidarity with the staff and governors of John Fisher school who recognise value and celebrate the humanity, the rights and the lives of young LGBT+ people in their community.”

Nadhim Zahawi comments
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Steve Parsons/PA)

The motion passed with a standing ovation in solidarity with leaders at the school, who had fully supported the visit going ahead.

Leaders at the school sent a video to the conference thanking them for the support they have received over “the situation the school finds itself in through no fault of its own”.

“We belong to a great school, and the governance is in disarray,” they said.

“The events of the last seven weeks have placed an enormous strain on our community,” they added.

The diocese also intervened to remove several governors supporting the school’s leadership team. On Thursday, staff members of the National Education Union at the school went on strike over the issue.

