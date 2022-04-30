Tories head into local elections with porn MP scandal on top of partygate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tories head into local elections with porn MP scandal on top of partygate

By Press Association
April 30, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:40 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Rob Pinney/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Rob Pinney/PA)

Boris Johnson is focusing minds on bins, potholes and council tax as the Tories enter the final days before the local elections with a new scandal adding to partygate.

Conservative MP Neil Parish announced his resignation on Saturday as he admitted twice watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The fresh embarrassment came as activists canvas for votes for a Tory party led by a Prime Minister fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

Polls in 200 local authorities across Britain open on Thursday, in a chance for voters to register their disapproval, or their support.

Neil Parish
Neil Parish (UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will also be under pressure, as a failure to make inroads will lead to questions over his ability to deliver Labour back to power.

Mr Johnson will hope voters prioritise his perceived successes, such as the vaccine rollout and Brexit, rather than the lockdown breaches and tax hikes amid a cost of living crisis.

In a statement released ahead of the polls, the Prime Minister said: “The elections next Thursday matter. People are voting for councillors and councils who decide how often bins are collected, how many potholes are repaired and how much council tax is paid.

“And I have to tell you that its hardworking Conservative councillors and councils across the country who deliver better local services while managing taxpayers’ money wisely.

Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The choice on May 5 is clear. Labour and Lib Dems who fritter away your council tax on deciding which statues to tear down, or Conservatives, delivering value for money and delivering on your local priorities.”

The Liberal Democrats were calling for the Government to announce an emergency tax cut in the upcoming Queen’s Speech, in an attempt to focus attentions on the dent in pay packets caused by the Tories’ national insurance hike.

Sir Ed Davey, the Lib Dem Leader, said: “This should be a cost-of-living Queen’s Speech. After a Budget that did nothing to ease the pressure of rising energy bills, struggling families across the UK cannot wait any longer for the Government to act.

“People are facing a cost-of-living emergency, and they need an emergency tax cut now.”

Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden was accusing Labour of standing down candidates in a secret election “pact” with the Lib Dems.

But it was unclear whether Labour was just focussing its talent and resources on areas it is more likely to win.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “We’re in the business of winning elections with labour candidates driven by labour values.”

