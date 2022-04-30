Profit warnings surge as cost inflation hits UK firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Profit warnings surge as cost inflation hits UK firms

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 12:02 am
A report by EY said that profit warnings among UK-listed firms surged in the latest quarter (Philip Toscano/PA)
A record number of UK-listed companies warned rising costs could hurt profits, a new report shows.

A growing number of businesses issued profit warnings to shareholders and the public to soften the blow of results not meeting expectations.

A record 43% of listed companies that warned profits could be lower than anticipated said it is due to rising costs as commodity and energy prices surge.

This compares to just 27% that said so in the last three months of 2021 and an average 10% that cited it as the main cause across the past decade, according to the report from EY.

The war in Ukraine has contributed to huge price rises for commodities such as natural gas which the World Bank warned could more than double in cost over the next two years.

Concerns about the economy are causing businesses to adjust their forecasts to take into account soaring inflation and anticipated commodity price hikes.

Overall the number of profit warnings issued in the first quarter of 2022 rose by 44% compared to the same period last year.

Alan Hudson, partner at EY, said: “The war in Ukraine has contributed to greater supply-side pressures and raised questions about confidence and demand in 2022.

“We are now looking at a year with ongoing Covid-19 disruption alongside higher inflation, greater uncertainty, and faster monetary tightening than we expected just a few months ago.”

Retailers listed on the FTSE stock exchange issued the most warnings as a sector exposed to cost and supply chain challenges.

In the past week, online electricals retailer AO World and convenience store owner McColl’s Retail Group warned shareholders profits will be weaker than expected as the sector comes under intense pressure from weak consumer sentiment.

AO said households are cancelling repair warranties on their appliances to cut costs in its third profit warning in six months.

Meanwhile, McColl’s said slower sales than anticipated over Easter and soaring costs would be reflected in stagnant profits.

EY said over a third (34%) of retailers listed on the FTSE have issued a warning in the last 12 months.

