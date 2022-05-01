Cabinet rift appears over prospect of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cabinet rift appears over prospect of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 11:22 am
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has voiced firm opposition to a windfall tax on oil and gas companies despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak raising the possibility.

The Cabinet minister was adamant that it would be a “disincentive” to investment by energy giants despite his colleague in the Treasury using the threat to encourage spending, as their profits soar along with customers’ bills.

But Mr Kwarteng did not rule out that the move, long called for by Labour, is being considered by the Government as a measure to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

Sunday Morning
He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “I’ve never been a supporter of windfall taxes – I’ve been very clear about that publicly. I think they discourage investment.”

And he said on the BBC’s Sunday Morning show that “it doesn’t make much sense to me to then hit them (energy firms) with a windfall tax which is arbitrary and unexpected”.

“I don’t think that is the right way, but I would say that is not for me. That is for the Chancellor of the Exchequer,” he said.

Ministers have been resisting taking the action but Mr Sunak caused some surprise by toying with it this week.

“If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward, and if the companies are not going to make those investments in our country and in our energy security, then of course that’s something I would look at,” he said in an online discussion.

Mr Kwarteng was instead trying to pressure North Sea oil and gas firms to reinvest their profits so more drastic action is not required.

He has written to the industry demanding a “very clear plan” to spend profits on accelerating domestic production and clean energy before a meeting in the coming weeks.

Mr Kwarteng told the sector that investing in home-grown energy production is essential to grow the British economy and “crucially bring down consumer bills in the long term”.

Labour said the Government is “rattled” because oil and gas producers are making “soaring profits” while bills rocket.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “Kwasi Kwarteng’s letter is not worth the paper it is written on for millions of families facing the cost-of-living crisis.

“Families want action to deal with the bills crisis, not a vacuous, insulting piece of political spin.

“The only way to actually make a difference is to do the right, fair and principled thing and impose a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits to provide real help to families now and put in place a green energy sprint in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Mr Kwarteng suggested there will not be an “emergency budget” to give further support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, before walking back on the comments.

He told Ridge: “There won’t be an emergency budget…”

But questioned further, he said: “I’m not ruling it out, it’s not in my power to do that.

“You know as well as I do, and many of your viewers, that budgets are for the Chancellor. All I’m saying is that there’s been a considerable amount of support already.”

