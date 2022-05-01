Parties should not ignore impact of Brexit while campaigning, says Blackford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Parties should not ignore impact of Brexit while campaigning, says Blackford

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 12:02 am
Ian Blackford accused his opponents of ignoring Brexit (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Political parties should not ignore the impact of Brexit in the final week of campaigning ahead of the local elections, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said.

In a letter to Keir Starmer, Boris Johnson and Ed Davey, Mr Blackford said the cost of Brexit was deepening the cost-of-living crisis.

He accused his opponents of ignoring Brexit “simply because it may be politically uncomfortable or inconvenient”.

Voters go to the polls in local elections around the UK on May 5, with voting also taking place in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Mr Blackford said: “The Tory-made cost-of-living crisis is the most immediate pressure and priority facing households across Scotland and the UK.

“The reality so far is that the UK government has failed to properly lift a finger to protect households.

“If we are to effectively tackle every layer of this emergency, it is vital that we face all the driving factors behind these soaring costs.”

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine are not the only issues putting pressure on household budgets, he said.

Mr Blackford continued: “Time and time again, analysis has shown that Brexit, imposed by the Tory government upon Scotland against our will and backed by Labour, has been an unmitigated disaster – with Brexit leading to rising food prices and a hit to people’s pockets.

“People across Scotland and the UK are being forced to pay a heavy price for it at the worst possible time.

“With party leaders ramping up their local election campaigning, and ahead of the Queen’s Speech, they cannot conveniently ignore the impact Brexit is having on the cost-of-living crisis and they must not shamefully dodge their responsibility.

“If we are serious about tackling this cost-of-living emergency, we also need to be serious about tackling the clear costs of Brexit.”

