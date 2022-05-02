Sarwar wants to see ‘progress’ in local poll as he eyes next general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sarwar wants to see ‘progress’ in local poll as he eyes next general election

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 12:48 pm
The Scottish Labour leader was speaking at the start of the last week of campaigning before the local elections (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Labour leader was speaking at the start of the last week of campaigning before the local elections (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he hopes his party can show “progress” at the local council election, as he eyed the fight for Downing Street.

Polls have been positive for the party in Scotland, with one survey by Survation released in early April showing that 23% of the 1,002 Scots asked said they would give their first preferences to Scottish Labour, seeing Mr Sarwar’s party overtake the Scottish Tories in second place.

While another Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times, released on Sunday, found 24% of the 1,009 Scots surveyed would vote for Labour, compared to 21% for the Tories when undecided voters were removed.

But the Labour leader said he hoped any “progress” shown on Thursday could spur the party to a win in the next general election and see them compete with the SNP at the next Holyrood vote in four years’ time.

“I’m taking nothing for granted. The mood music has been good, I think we ran a very strong campaign, obviously, it’s still a few days to go, and we’ve got a strong message to people,” he told the PA news agency.

As well as an election on local issues, Mr Sarwar said it was also an “opportunity to send a message to the SNP and the Tories that they’ve got to recognise the scale of the cost-of-living crisis and take the appropriate action”.

“The polls are encouraging, but the poll that matters is the poll on May 5,” he continued.

“I don’t aspire for second place, I aspire for first place and that’s probably too tall an order in the next few days given the project that we’ve had in the past year and the work we’ve got to do moving forward.

“I want us to demonstrate progress, I want us to demonstrate we’re moving forward and I want us to be in a position where at the next general election we have a genuine opportunity to boot out Boris and elect a UK Labour Government and come the next Scottish Parliament election where Labour is competing in that election to win.

“That’s the ambition and that’s the plan, and this is a moment for us to demonstrate that progress.”

