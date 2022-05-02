Douglas Ross ‘confident’ in Tories at election despite misogyny controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Douglas Ross ‘confident’ in Tories at election despite misogyny controversy

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 2:06 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (right) and former leader Baroness Davidson visit Portobello, Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (right) and former leader Baroness Davidson visit Portobello, Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says he is still confident his party will do well in the forthcoming local government elections, despite the Tories finding themselves mired in accusations of misogyny.

Mr Ross said the controversy, after a Tory MP was found to be watching pornography in the House of Commons, will affect votes for all parties in Thursday’s ballot.

Mr Ross said it was “right” that Neil Parish has stepped down as the MP for Tiverton and Honiton, in Devon, in the wake of the scandal, adding that “his behaviour was unacceptable anywhere, let alone within the UK Parliament”.

But when asked if there was a concern that the situation could hurt the party’s performance on Thursday, he said there will be consequences for all political parties standing in the council elections.

Local government elections
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (left) and former leader Baroness Davidson have spoken out against the actions of a former Tory MP (Lesley Martin/PA)

Mr Ross told the PA news agency : “It impacts every party. We’ve seen – MPs were briefed at the end of the week – I think there’s a figure of 56 MPs under investigation.

“I think it’s actually closer to a dozen, according to the independence commissioner who’s looking at these things.

“But that’s people of every different party. Every single one of them is absolutely wrong, if their behaviour is found to be as reported.

“I think it’s good that people are willing to come forward. But they shouldn’t be subjected to these abuses in the first place, and we have to do everything possible to root that out, to get rid of this behaviour from public life across the United Kingdom.”

Mr Ross said he has been “very clear” his party is “going to have a good result” in the local council elections, even with the partygate issue continuing to rumble on for the Tories.

He said he has a plan to take the party “up to and beyond the next Scottish election”.

“We’re going to show people across Scotland that there is an alternative to the SNP,” he said, adding that Nicola Sturgeon’s party is “tired and failing”.

