More protection needed for councillors ahead of local elections, says LGA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

More protection needed for councillors ahead of local elections, says LGA

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 11:41 pm
(PA)
(PA)

More action is needed to protect councillors from abuse and threats ahead of local elections, the Local Government Association has warned.

Tory councillor James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA), said that an “increasing number” of candidates are being subjected to “abuse, threats and intimidation”, both in person and online.

He warned that this abuse “poses a threat” to democracy, and called for evidence of it to be presented to the LGA.

It comes ahead of Thursday’s local elections, when millions of Britons will head to the polls across Scotland, Wales, and parts of England.

Ali Harbi Ali court case
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/Parliament)

“Becoming and serving as a councillor is a responsibility, a privilege and a hugely rewarding undertaking”, Mr Jamieson said.

“However, we are aware that an increasing number of councillors and candidates are being subjected to abuse, threats and intimidation both online and in-person, undermining the principles of free speech, democratic engagement and debate.”

Mr Jamieson added that he supported the proposed ban on running for election for anyone who has intimidated candidates, councillors and campaigners.

“Abuse of public servants is never acceptable and poses a threat to democracy,” he said.

“We support the inclusion of a provision to ban anyone who has intimidated candidates, councillors and campaigners from standing for election or holding public office in the Elections Bill which is currently going through parliament. However, more may be needed to protect councillors and local democracy.

“As well as highlighting our councillor Guide to Handling Intimidation, we continue to call for evidence of abuse and intimidation of councillors across the country to further understand the experience of councillors and to ensure robust measures can be taken to tackle this growing issue.”

On Friday, it was announced that individual MPs are to be given “bespoke” security advice on any threats they may face following a review carried out in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.

The Southend MP was stabbed by Islamic State fanatic Ali Harbi Ali at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, last October in twisted revenge for a vote on Syrian air strikes.

While Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed and shot by far-right extremist Thomas Mair in Birstall, West Yorkshire, just days before the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

Details of the support that will be given to MPs remain confidential for security reasons.

However it is understood that a new multi-agency team will look at the threat faced by individual MPs and recommend what measures they should take to protect themselves and their staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal