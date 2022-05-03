Johnson insists he is an honest politician and is ‘getting on with the job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson insists he is an honest politician and is ‘getting on with the job’

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 9:53 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to resign over the partygate scandal (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to resign over the partygate scandal (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has insisted he is an “honest” politician as he admitted to being “inadvertently” wrong in his comments to Parliament about the partygate row.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said that he should not resign over the partygate scandal because he is “getting on with the job that I was elected to do”.

This comes despite ongoing calls for his resignation from opposition MPs as well as his own backbenches after police handed him a fixed penalty notice for attending a celebration for his birthday in No 10.

Mr Johnson is now facing an investigation over misleading Parliament after he told the Commons that no laws were broken in Downing Street.

Asked whether he is honest, the Prime Minister said: “Yes. I think the best way to judge that is to look at what this Government says it’s going to do and what it does.”

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pressed on breaking the law with Downing Street lockdown parties (PA Wire)

He added: “I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe, and sometimes it’s controversial and sometimes it offends people, but that’s what I do.”

In response to a suggestion that some people believe he is a liar, Mr Johnson said: “If you are talking about the statements I’ve made in the House of Commons, I was inadvertently… I was wrong, and I’ve apologised for that.”

Later he said: “I have apologised for the things we got wrong during the pandemic,” as he was asked about breaking the law.

Further pressed on the issue, he said: “With great respect, I’m going to have to ask you to wait until the end of the investigation.”

Mr Johnson then insisted the conclusions of the report will “not remain secret”.

He added: “I will make sure that as soon as I’m able to say something on the conclusion of the investigation, you will have a lot more on it.”

Asked why he should not resign, as Matt Hancock did as health secretary and Allegra Stratton did as Downing Street press secretary, the Prime Minister said: “I’m getting on with the job that I was elected to do and discharge the mandate that I was given and I’m proud of what we have been doing.”

Mr Johnson – along with his wife Carrie Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak – were fined for breaking Covid laws last month.

MPs have since approved the Privileges Committee launching an inquiry once the police have finished their own investigation into the gatherings.

So far the police have announced they have issued at least 50 fines as part of their investigation.

