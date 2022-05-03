Health minister: New curbs on alcohol advertising are under consideration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Health minister: New curbs on alcohol advertising are under consideration

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 11:43 am
Raising the minimum unit price of alcohol has been described as an ‘attractive’ policy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Raising the minimum unit price of alcohol has been described as an ‘attractive’ policy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Scottish Government is considering new curbs on alcohol advertising in order to tackle misuse.

Public Health Minister, Maree Todd, said she found the current levels of alcohol advertising “deeply troubling” and wanted to reduce the attractiveness of alcohol.

Ms Todd said a consultation on a number of proposals would take place in the autumn.

She also said an uplift in the minimum unit price of alcohol was “attractive”, but “robust” data on how the policy had worked so far was needed to do this.

Scottish Parliament
Maree Todd was speaking at the Health Committee in Holyrood (Fraser Bremner)

The minister spoke to MSPs at Holyrood’s Health Committee on Tuesday.

She said: “We know that there is a direct link between exposure to alcohol marketing and children and young people drinking alcohol, and this can increase the likelihood that they will drink in ways that can be risky or harmful in later life.

“I personally find this deeply troubling and I’m determined to cut down on the volume of alcohol advertising and promotion that young people see.”

She continued: “I also hope I can count on support from across Parliament to tackle the harmful impact of alcohol marketing when the consultation launches.”

The minister noted that alcohol-related deaths increased during the pandemic, but the average levels of alcohol people were drinking was reducing.

Those who drank heavily before the pandemic drank even more heavily after the onset of coronavirus, she said.

SNP MSP, David Torrance, asked about the Government’s plans for minimum unit pricing.

Ms Todd said any change would need to have a “robust evidence base”.

She said: “I do think it is attractive for us to consider some sort of automatic uplift.”

However, a direct link to inflation would not tackle the issue of affordability, she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal