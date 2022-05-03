More than 20,000 life-saving overdose treatment kits handed out in last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 20,000 life-saving overdose treatment kits handed out in last year

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 1:51 pm
Naloxone is being distributed in order to help reverse drug overdoses (Jane Barlow/PA)
An increase in the distribution of life-saving drug overdose treatment kits has been welcomed by the drugs policy minister.

Official annual figures show there were 22,366 take-home naloxone (THN) kits issued in Scotland in 2020/21, an increase of 67% in comparison to the 13,414 distributed in 2019/20.

This brought the total number of THN kits supplied in Scotland overall to 94,170 by the end of last year.

The statistics revealed there was a marked increase in the supply of the kits around the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown, with 8,040 issued between April 2020 and June 2020.

Naloxone
There was an increase in the distribution of naloxone in 2020/21 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Naloxone reverses the effects of a potentially fatal overdose from drugs such as heroin and morphine.

The drug was rolled out in response to Scotland’s drug death crisis, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020. Administration of naloxone provides time for emergency services to arrive and provide further treatment.

Of those distributed in 2020/21, 13,933 came from community services, while 1,240 kits were issued in prisons upon release.

Some 7,045 kits were dispensed via community prescription, and 77 were distributed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Drugs policy minister, Angela Constance, said: “Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths and I welcome the rise of 67% in the number of take-home naloxone kits being distributed in Scotland.

“The statistics also show that between April and June 2020, around the time of the first Covid-19 lockdown, there were 8,040 take-home naloxone kits issued, reflecting our action to increase the supply of naloxone through amended prosecution guidelines from the Lord Advocate.

“That guidance has allowed a wide range of non-drug services to distribute naloxone to members of the public including family and friends of those who are at risk and we are currently working with UK Government to amend existing naloxone legislation and expand the list of services that should permanently be allowed to distribute naloxone.

“Last year, we launched a nationwide marketing campaign in partnership with Scottish Drugs Forum to encourage the public to learn how to recognise the signs of a drug overdose, receive training in the use of the life-saving medication naloxone and get a free naloxone kit.

“Almost 4,500 people signed up which is really encouraging and emphasises that everyone can get involved in learning how to save a life.”

