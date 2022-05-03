Data breach at university being taken ‘very seriously’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Data breach at university being taken ‘very seriously’

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 2:59 pm
A data breach affecting more than 400 students at the University of Essex is being treated “very seriously”, the institution said.

Law firm Hayes Connor, which is representing some of those affected, said an email from an external partner of the university accidentally included a spreadsheet containing personal information.

The message from facilities management was to request payment for repairs to a broken door at an accommodation block and was sent on March 23.

The spreadsheet contained more than 400 residents’ information, including student IDs, dates of birth and contact details, Hayes Connor said.

Christine Sabino, the legal specialist at Hayes Connor representing those affected, said it was a “particularly worrying” data breach.

“The spreadsheet included on this email contained all kinds of crucial data on hundreds of people, so the seriousness of the issue should not be downplayed,” she said.

“Through our work, we have seen how breaches of this kind can have a big impact on those affected.

“It should also be remembered that many of the individuals involved here are young adults living away from home for the first time.

“Some may be very worried about this or unsure what to do next.

“The individuals we have spoken to are desperate to know how this happened.
“They are also keen to understand what is being done to prevent more issues in the future.

“When individuals provide data to organisations of any kind, they trust that the information will be handled in a secure and proper manner.

“Issues like this only serve to undermine that trust, so we are determined to help our clients get the answers they deserve.”

A University of Essex spokesman said: “We are taking this issue very seriously and ensuring our delivery partners understand our high expectations about the management of data.

“We’ve contacted all individuals involved to offer advice and support.”

