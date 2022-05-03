Ukrainian MP: It doesn’t feel like our finest hour but PM’s speech gives us hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian MP: It doesn’t feel like our finest hour but PM’s speech gives us hope

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 5:42 pm
Ukrainian MPs sang their national anthem before Mr Johnson spoke (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
A Ukrainian MP has said Boris Johnson’s speech in their parliament gave them “hope we are not alone” but contested his description that the nation is experiencing its “finest hour”.

The Prime Minister was given a warm reception as he echoed the words of Winston Churchill in his videolink address to the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday – describing Ukraine’s resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion as its “finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come”.

Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, said Mr Johnson is “probably the biggest friend that Ukraine has right now” after attending the address with hundreds of her colleagues.

Responding to his “finest hour” statement however, the 37-year-old told the PA news agency: “I don’t know if the definition of ‘finest’ is supposed to be something nice and beautiful – certainly it doesn’t feel like that.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Inna Sovsun said Mr Johnson is ‘probably the biggest friend Ukraine has right now’ (PA)

“It will probably be a glorious time described in history textbooks (and) reading about them is probably nice but living through them is hell, frankly speaking.

“But what we definitely understand and what we agree is this is a historic moment… when the nation is being transformed and reborn as a different type of nation.

“If that is the definition of the finest hour that could be it – but again, living through that is not something you’ll want for your children.”

Ms Sovsun pointed out that while Mr Johnson was speaking MPs were reading that Russian forces had stormed a steel plant filled with Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol.

But she added that Mr Johnson is the first world leader to address the Ukrainian Parliament since the war began and his address was widely well-received.

“I have never seen this many standing ovations for a single speech… (Ukraine) is certainly lucky to have a friend like the UK,” tweeted Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko.

Ms Sovsun said the UK’s Prime Minister was already “seen like a hero” in Ukraine before his address thanks to his vocal support of the nation.

“Prime Minister Johnson is probably the biggest friend that Ukraine has right now… the reaction (to his speech) has been of course positive,” said the 37-year-old.

“It brings hope that we are not alone and the world is (still) standing with Ukraine.

“He’s the guy who is saying the same (things) we are saying to the West, so he’s pretty much seen like a hero here in Ukraine.”

Mr Johnson announced that the UK will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, which Ms Sovsun said is also giving the country hope – but added that specific weaponry such as artillery is still required.

She also said she had hoped issues with visas for Ukrainian refugees hoping to travel to the UK would be addressed in Mr Johnson’s announcements.

“The UK (does not have) a very friendly visa policy towards Ukrainians, this has always been an issue,” she said.

“Visa policy is something that we hope would change, because right now getting the visa is extremely complicated and that is what refugees are complaining about.

“We hope there will be changes in that direction as well – that was not announced, we hoped it would be.”

Fellow Ukrainian MP Vadym Ivchenko said approximately 90% of MPs attended Mr Johnson’s speech.

“We (are) proud of what he is doing… good speech and good reaction,” he told PA.

Mr Ivchenko added that despite the fresh package of aid announced “of course we need more”.

