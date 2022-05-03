People should win positions on merit, Johnson says ahead of by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

People should win positions on merit, Johnson says ahead of by-election

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 8:35 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Boris Johnson has said that MPs should be selected “on their merits” as he refused to throw his backing behind all-female shortlists.

Speaking on Times Radio, the Prime Minister said selection processes would be left to local associations, adding that the Conservatives should be “incredibly proud” of promoting women in politics.

It comes after Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish stepped down when he was named as the individual who had viewed pornography in the House of Commons chamber.

Neil Parish, Member of Parliament for Tiverton and Honiton (Alamy)

A by-election will be held in the Devonshire constituency to replace Mr Parish, who admitting to twice watching pornography in Parliament, saying he first accidentally viewed it after looking at tractors online before then acting deliberately.

Some Conservatives – including Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee – want the party to ensure its candidate is a woman.

However, when questioned on whether he supported all-women shortlists, Mr Johnson said: “I’m very much in favour of people establishing their position, winning their position, on their merits.

“Women are doing absolutely brilliantly in the Conservative Party at the moment and we want to encourage it.”

In a nod to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the Prime Minister noted that two of the four “top jobs in Government are currently held by women”.

While admitting that more needed to be done, Mr Johnson stressed that politics looked “very, very different” compared to when he first became an MP in 2001.

“We’ve come on in leaps and bounds,” he said. “Is there more progress to be made? Yes there is, and we’re making it.

“As for selection procedures, those are a matter for the local association.”

At the weekend, party chairman Oliver Dowden said he wanted the Conservatives to ensure more women MPs were elected so that the party in Parliament “reflects the wider country”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal