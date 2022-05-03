Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon says Tories have ‘run out of excuses’ for cost-of-living ‘inaction’

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:03 am
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon while on the local election campaign trail (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon while on the local election campaign trail (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon said backing the SNP on Thursday would “put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now and help families out” as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite.

On Wednesday the SNP campaign bus, which has been crossing Scotland as part of the party’s local election campaign, will visit Edinburgh during the final day of campaigning before voters across Scotland go to the ballot box on Thursday.

Ahead of the campaign stop, the First Minister criticised the Conservatives and said the party had “run out of excuses for their negligent inaction on their self-made cost-of-living crisis that is hammering families across Scotland”.

Local government elections
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks while on the local election campaign trail in Arbroath (Russell Cheyne/PA)

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on STV’s Good Morning Britain there was more that could be done to help address the cost-of-living crisis despite insisting the UK Government was doing “everything we can”.

Challenged on the case of a 77-year-old viewer, who has seen her energy bill soar and has cut down to one meal a day to save money, Mr Johnson said there were “plenty of things more that we are doing”, and added: “What we want to do is make sure that we have people who are in particular hardship looked after by their councils, so we are putting much more money into local councils.

“We have the particular payments to help elderly people in particular with the cost of heating.”

Put to him that means his Government is not doing everything it can, Mr Johnson admitted: “There is more that we can do.

“But the crucial thing is to make sure we deal with the prices over the medium and long term.”

Ms Sturgeon said that “Boris Johnson’s utterly callous attitude to those who need help was once again exposed in TV interviews yesterday”.

“The only thing that will make the Tories sit up and take notice is when they think their own jobs are on the line – and that’s why this election is so important,” she said.

“While all this is going on, the Tories are neglecting the spiralling cost-of-living crisis – while the SNP are focused at all levels of government to support households through tough times.

“Every SNP councillor elected this week will stand firm against the Tories, ready to lock them out of power. Our priority will be supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis – not just in words but in action – working tirelessly for local communities and local services.

“Every SNP vote this Thursday will have that impact. Together we can put Boris Johnson under real pressure to act now to help families out.”

