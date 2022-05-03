Make new-build Scottish homes more energy efficient to cut fuel bills, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Make new-build Scottish homes more energy efficient to cut fuel bills, says MSP

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Alex Rowley’s Bill would increase energy efficiency standards, including requiring new houses to have triple glazed windows (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alex Rowley’s Bill would increase energy efficiency standards, including requiring new houses to have triple glazed windows (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Labour MSP is seeking to improve building standards for new homes in a bid to save on bills.

Alex Rowley has opened a consultation on the Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill, which would require all new homes to meet the Passivhaus standard, which includes triple glazing, increased insulation and ensuring that homes are draught free.

Scots have been struggling under a cost of living crisis in recent months following an increase to inflation and national insurance contributions and the biggest  rise in energy bills in living memory.

Mr Rowley said the adoption of his Bill would “dramatically cut fuel bills”.

“I am introducing the Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill for consultation,” he said.

“My private member’s Bill would see all new housing built to the internationally recognised Passivhaus standard or a Scottish equivalent in order to improve energy efficiency and thermal performance.

“My Bill would mean that every new home, whether they be built by councils, housing associations or the private sector, would have to be built to verifiable, high energy efficiency standards.

“This would dramatically cut fuel bills and reduce emissions whilst ensuring that there is no need for expensive retrofitting in future.

“The cheapest energy is the energy we don’t use, and it is crucial we take steps to cut household fuel consumption.

“We must, of course, ensure all homes are properly insulated and energy efficient but we must break the retrofitting cycle otherwise we will be dealing with the backlog of existing homes requiring retrofitting forevermore.

“My Bill will ensure the homes of tomorrow do not get added to the ever-growing list of inefficient homes requiring Government investment.”

The Bill has already received the support of energy efficiency and environmental campaigners, with Norman Kerr, the retired director of Energy Action Scotland, saying the legislation would put an end to the “failure” of current housebuilding legislation.

Mary Church, the head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “The Passivhaus Standards Bill is an important step towards ending the era of developers being allowed to build draughty, leaky homes that cost people a fortune to heat and lead to a huge waste of energy.

“Cutting overall energy use while ensuring that people can afford to keep their homes warm is vital when it comes to meeting our climate commitments.

“Raising building standards in this way will help improve public health, cut climate emissions and ensure that household spending on energy bills is significantly reduced.”

In response to the Climate Assembly last year – a citizens’ assembly formed to shape Scotland’s response to climate change – the Scottish Government said it did not plan to introduce such standards.

“We are not proposing adoption of an existing standard, such as Passivhaus, but are investigating how good practice from such very low energy standards can support improved compliance with building regulations and more assurance on performance in practice,” the response said.

