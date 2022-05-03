Tories push for pro-UK voters in final day of campaigning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Tories have made a push for pro-UK voters ahead of Thursday’s council elections in a bid to “lock the SNP out of power”.

On the final day of campaigning, the party’s leader has attempted to rally Scots who are not in favour of independence to his cause.

Recent polls have suggested that the Tories could drop to third place behind Scottish Labour as the party battled against the fallout from the Prime Minister’s fine over a party in Downing Street during lockdown and the resignation of MP Neil Parish after accusations he watched pornography in the House of Commons.

The Scottish Tory leader has said he is looking to ‘lock out the SNP’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“During this campaign, I’ve visited every mainland council area to listen to people’s local priorities and hear what their community needs, from the people who live there and know best,” said Douglas Ross.

“This election is about improving local services, restoring local schools, cleaning up local streets, fixing local roads and investing in communities.

“But the SNP will always be too distracted by their nationalist interests to focus on what your local community needs.

“If pro-UK voters unite, just like last year, we can beat the SNP and deliver on those local priorities.

“We can start Scotland’s fightback against the SNP and put your local community first.

“Vote Scottish Conservative and together we’ll lock the SNP out of power.”