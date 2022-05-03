Tories push for pro-UK voters in final day of campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Tories push for pro-UK voters in final day of campaigning

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Douglas Ross has said he wants to ‘lock the SNP out of power’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Douglas Ross has said he wants to ‘lock the SNP out of power’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Tories have made a push for pro-UK voters ahead of Thursday’s council elections in a bid to “lock the SNP out of power”.

On the final day of campaigning, the party’s leader has attempted to rally Scots who are not in favour of independence to his cause.

Recent polls have suggested that the Tories could drop to third place behind Scottish Labour as the party battled against the fallout from the Prime Minister’s fine over a party in Downing Street during lockdown and the resignation of MP Neil Parish after accusations he watched pornography in the House of Commons.

Douglas Ross drinking from a mug
The Scottish Tory leader has said he is looking to ‘lock out the SNP’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“During this campaign, I’ve visited every mainland council area to listen to people’s local priorities and hear what their community needs, from the people who live there and know best,” said Douglas Ross.

“This election is about improving local services, restoring local schools, cleaning up local streets, fixing local roads and investing in communities.

“But the SNP will always be too distracted by their nationalist interests to focus on what your local community needs.

“If pro-UK voters unite, just like last year, we can beat the SNP and deliver on those local priorities.

“We can start Scotland’s fightback against the SNP and put your local community first.

“Vote Scottish Conservative and together we’ll lock the SNP out of power.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal