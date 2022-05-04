Headteachers ‘appalled’ by Nadhim Zahawi bank holiday letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Headteachers ‘appalled’ by Nadhim Zahawi bank holiday letter

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 12:37 pm
Nadhim Zahawi (Yui Mok/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi (Yui Mok/PA)

Headteachers have written to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to say that they are “appalled” by his bank holiday letter urging schools to use the national tutoring programme.

On Monday, Mr Zahawi wrote to all schools urging them to use the flagship NTP, adding that he was “planning to publish data on each school’s tutoring delivery at the end of the year” and share it with Ofsted.

Headteachers’ unions have written to the Education Secretary asking why the letter was sent on a bank holiday, which they say contravenes the Department for Education’s own position on wellbeing.

As first reported by the Schools Week website, the Association of School and College Leaders and the NAHT union wrote to Mr Zahawi on Wednesday to say they were “appalled” about the announcement that data on schools’ uptake of the NTP would be shared with the education watchdog.

“We are angry both at the content of the letter and at the fact that it was sent on a bank holiday, with an accompanying press release all but inviting the media to vilify schools,” the letter said.

They added that the letter had been sent on Bank Holiday Monday, “in direct contravention of the DfE’s own staff wellbeing charter”, which commits to publishing content aimed at education staff during working hours only.

The unions said the collection of data on how schools were using the NTP, to be published in the autumn term, represented a “new accountability measure” which breached a departmental commitment in 2014 to introduce minimum lead-in times for accountability changes, bringing in new measures at the start of the school year wherever possible.

NAHT and ASCL said they had shared many anecdotes with the DfE about why schools were not using the NTP, including “the complexity of the requirements, the variable availability and quality of tutors” and “the lack of capacity in many schools to do anything more than attempt to keep the school open in the face of significant and ongoing Covid-related staff absences”.

They added that the requirement for schools to cover 25% of the cost of school-led tutoring out of “increasingly stretched budgets”, and the “inappropriateness” of the programme for special schools had also caused low take-up, and asked Mr Zahawi whether the DfE had undertaken research into schools’ reasons for avoiding the programme.

The tutoring programme has previously been criticised as “dysfunctional”, with schools and tuition providers reporting problems with the online portal run by Randstad – a Dutch human resources firm awarded £25.4 million to manage the tuition partners scheme in May 2021.

In March, Randstad lost the contract for next year, with the DfE announcing that schools would receive direct funds for tutoring to “simplify” the programme.

